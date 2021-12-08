Spire Wealth Management Sells 654 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $12.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,039.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $998.15 and its 200 day moving average is $791.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

