Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 23rd

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

FUND stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

