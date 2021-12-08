Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on December 23rd

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.
FUND stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
