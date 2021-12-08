Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 159.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

