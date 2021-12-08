SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.97) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 356.63 ($4.73).

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 235.10 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.73. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

