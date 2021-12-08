Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 226,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.