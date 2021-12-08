Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $116.28. 86,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

