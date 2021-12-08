State Street Corp Buys 4,175 Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.36% of Randolph Bancorp worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 475,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNDB opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

