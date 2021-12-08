State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.21% of Genprex worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNPX stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Genprex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.55.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

