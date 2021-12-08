State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of AE opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $568.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.