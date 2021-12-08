State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 430,660 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.24% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

