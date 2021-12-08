State Street Corp Sells 133,115 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

State Street Corp cut its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,115 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of ACNB worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACNB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. ACNB Co. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $251.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

