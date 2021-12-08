State Street Corp Takes $383,000 Position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at about $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

