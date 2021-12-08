State Street Corp Takes Position in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 216,878 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.45% of India Globalization Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in India Globalization Capital by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,114,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 279,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 3.31.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 38.32% and a negative net margin of 3,541.61%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

India Globalization Capital Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC).

Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.