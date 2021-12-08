Stephenson National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 660,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,404,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

