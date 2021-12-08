Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys 1,650 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after buying an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 45,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,896. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

