Stephenson National Bank & Trust Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.27. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.87 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

