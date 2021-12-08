Stephenson National Bank & Trust Purchases 250 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eaton were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 33,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,818. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $158.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

