Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.23). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 545,820 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

