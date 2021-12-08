Steven B. Lee Acquires 10,000 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Steven B. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TIG opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $424.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIG. William Blair downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

