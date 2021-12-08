Steven M. Raney Sells 5,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Raymond James stock opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.19. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 462,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

