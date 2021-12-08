Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 141.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$14.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$482.87 million and a P/E ratio of -22.82. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

