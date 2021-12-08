Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

SFIX stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stitch Fix stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

