Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambac Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 569 call options.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $125,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

