Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $745.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $607.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

