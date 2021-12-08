StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,866.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,782,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,527,000 after buying an additional 169,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,851 shares of company stock worth $42,872,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

