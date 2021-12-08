StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BYD opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
