StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BYD opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

