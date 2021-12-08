StoneX Group Inc. Trims Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 58,032 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 98,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

