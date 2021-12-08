StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chewy by 143.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Chewy stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

