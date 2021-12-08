Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.74

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.89. Storm Resources shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5,640 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRMLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.50 to C$6.28 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

