Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Up 3%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €132.80 ($149.21) and last traded at €129.20 ($145.17). Approximately 27,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €125.40 ($140.90).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($173.03) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($156.18) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Stratec alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €130.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.