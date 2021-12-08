Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,986,000 after buying an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,069,000 after buying an additional 93,044 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,173,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 98,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,705,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

