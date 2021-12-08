Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

