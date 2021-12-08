Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $551,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of BAB stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.20.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

