Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Sysco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

