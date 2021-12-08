Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.25% of Davis Select International ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 544,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 394,559 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 185,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DINT opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Davis Select International ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

