Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 126 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

CB stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day moving average is $177.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

