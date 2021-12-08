Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,332 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

