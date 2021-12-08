Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of DexCom worth $85,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $558.40 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.10 and a 200 day moving average of $509.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,875 shares of company stock valued at $23,200,398 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

