Strs Ohio Has $140.65 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 277,838 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $140,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,905,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 16,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Shares of MU stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

