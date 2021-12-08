Strs Ohio Has $84.99 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $84,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $666.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $645.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

