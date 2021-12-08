Strs Ohio Purchases 188,972 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $129,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

