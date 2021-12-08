Strs Ohio Sells 13,814 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $412,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,861.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,709.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

