Strs Ohio Sells 267,579 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 267,579 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visa were worth $189,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average of $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.