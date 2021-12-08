Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,711 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $80,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $228.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

