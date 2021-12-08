Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $260.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.69. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

