Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.
Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $260.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.69. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16.
In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
