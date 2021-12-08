Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.91

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 7209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after buying an additional 275,702 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 173,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

