Sumokoin (SUMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $92,282.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.00419251 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 46,638,907 coins and its circulating supply is 39,938,907 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

