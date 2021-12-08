Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 46.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

