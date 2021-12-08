Swap (XWP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $499,051.07

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $499,051.07 and approximately $629.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,384.78 or 0.08629922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00061859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.85 or 1.00119592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,462,727 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

