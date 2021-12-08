Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.25) price objective on the stock.

SLP stock opened at GBX 89.65 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.52. Sylvania Platinum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £244.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £120,037.50 ($159,179.82). Also, insider Eileen Carr sold 18,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.41), for a total value of £19,807.16 ($26,265.96).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

